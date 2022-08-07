An old tree collapsed in Philadelphia’s Fairmount Park Sunday afternoon, injuring six people, police said.

The tree fell just before 12:30 p.m. during a class reunion party, with the injured all either 66 or 67, police said. The gathering was on North Georges Hill Drive.

All the injured were taken to local hospitals in stable condition, according to police.

A spokesperson for the Department of Parks and Recreation said more information would be available later this afternoon.

This is a developing story and will be updated.