A 54-year-old man died after the car he was driving flipped over into a ravine on the Roosevelt Boulevard on Saturday night, police said.
No other vehicles were involved in the accident.
Police said the car was southbound on the boulevard and weaving in and out of traffic erratically at about 10 p.m. The driver appeared to lose control of the vehicle, which crossed over the median into the outer lanes and crashed into a concrete barrier near Fillmore Terrace, police said. The car then flipped over into the ravine.
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Police did not release his name.