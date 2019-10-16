Three people were killed in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon near Kennett Square in Chester County, the state police said.
The accident occurred just before 2:30 p.m. on southbound U.S. Route 1 north of Newark Road in New Garden Township, the Pennsylvania State Police said.
There were 11 people in the vehicle, which was not described, when the accident happened. The state police said occupants had been ejected or were trapped when they responded to the scene.
U.S. Route 1 south was expected to be closed through the Wednesday evening commute.
The cause of the accident was under investigation.