State police investigate a fatal shooting and crash that killed a second person in Delco

Pennsylvania State Police said Saturday they were investigating the fatal shooting of a motorist whose vehicle then crashed into a disabled vehicle near the I-95 ramp to I-476 in Delaware County, killing the driver.

Around 10 p.m., a gray 200 Mazda 5 veered into the right shoulder of the ramp near the MacDade Boulevard, in Ridley Township, striking the concrete barrier and guardrail, police said.

The Mazda continued for a quarter mile along the shoulder before colliding with the rear bumper of a disabled 2010 Chevrolet Malibu and striking the driver, identified as Joshua Waltz, 33, of Odessa, Del., who was standing behind the car.

As it turned out, the driver of the Mazda, Clinton Martin 29, of Lansdowne, Delaware County, had been shot, police said, and he was pronounced dead at the scene from a gunshot wound.

Waltz was discovered under the Mazda and also pronounced dead at the scene.

State police were asking for the public’s help in their investigation.