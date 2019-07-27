An Elkins Park man was killed Friday night after the motorcycle he was riding on Roosevelt Boulevard struck a vehicle, then crashed into a pole, Philadelphia Police said.
The man, Kelvin Williams, 35, had been weaving in and out of the southbound lanes of Roosevelt Boulevard at a high rate of speed on his Suzuki motorcycle around 11:35 p.m. Friday, according to police.
The motorcycle then struck the rear of a Nissan SUV that had been crossing into the left lane. At that point, Williams lost control of his motorcycle, which hit a light pole near the intersection of Roosevelt Boulevard and Large Street. He was pronounced dead at the scene within five minutes, police said.
The driver of the SUV initially left the scene, then turned herself in to police at 15th District headquarters.
A police spokesman said on Saturday that he had no indication that the SUV driver had been charged with a crime.
The investigation was continuing through Saturday afternoon.