Woman killed in fire at West Philly senior apartment complex

A 71-year-old woman died in a fire in a West Philadelphia age-restricted apartment complex early Sunday morning, according to police and fire officials.

When the Philadelphia Fire Department arrived at the Kearsley Square complex on the 2100 block of North 49th Street in the city’s Wynnefield Heights section shortly before 1 a.m., firefighters found there had been a fire in a fifth-floor apartment, a spokesperson for the department said.

“Although the sprinkler system helped extinguish the flames, the occupant did not survive,” said Fire Department spokesperson Kathy Matheson.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Fire Marshal’s Office, and the Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the cause of death, Matheson said.

In a statement issued to the media, Jennifer Sciarra, property manager for Kearsley Square, said the fire was in a building separate from Kearsley Rehabilitation & Nursing Center and extinguished quickly by the apartment building’s sprinkler system.

No evacuation of the apartment building or nursing center was necessary, she said.

The identity of the victim was not immediately released.

Sciarra said “our hearts and deepest condolences go out to the deceased’s family members and loved ones.”