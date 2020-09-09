The crash happened at 8:35 p.m. on July 12. Lindsay had gone to his girlfriend’s home, where he stored his bike and set off for Kelly Drive, where she was waiting for him. While riding north in the 3800 block Ridge Ave., after just after passing Huntington Park Avenue, he was struck by a 2010 to 2015 model Chevrolet Camaro, white with red racing stripes on the hood and trunk, tinted glass and a sun roof, police said.