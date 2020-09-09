William Lindsay III, an avid cyclist, was on his way to meet his girlfriend on July 12 when he was killed by a hit-and-run driver.
On Wednesday, police announced that the city was offering a $20,000 reward for tips leading to the driver’s arrest. An additional $5,000 reward is being offered by the Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge #5, the union that represents city officers, said Police Captain Mark Overwise, commander of the Accident Investigation District.
The death of Lindsay, 32, a scientist from Havertown, was among a growing number of fatal accidents in the city this year, a toll that has risen 25 percent since the same time last year, he said.
“We need to hold drivers accountable for their behaviors. As I have said before, it is not necessarily a crime to be involved in a crash or to be involved in hitting a pedestrian. But once you leave that person there you have committed a crime,” said Overwise, who asked anyone with information about the crash to call police.
“We need that golden ticket. We need that little bit of information that identifies the driver of that vehicle so we can hold them responsible,” he said.
Lindsay’s father, Bill, held a photo of his son during the news conference, as he stood with the victim’s mother, Monica, brother, Philip, and sister, Emma.
“He was a fantastic individual," the elder Lindsay said of his son. "A light shining in all of our lives. He was a terrific individual.”
Will was a scientist at Wuxi Apptec, which does business at the Philadelphia Navy Yard, his father said.
The crash happened at 8:35 p.m. on July 12. Lindsay had gone to his girlfriend’s home, where he stored his bike and set off for Kelly Drive, where she was waiting for him. While riding north in the 3800 block Ridge Ave., after just after passing Huntington Park Avenue, he was struck by a 2010 to 2015 model Chevrolet Camaro, white with red racing stripes on the hood and trunk, tinted glass and a sun roof, police said.
While the crash was not captured on film, several cameras along Ridge Avenue filmed the white car before and after the crash, Overwise said.
“What I would say to that driver is, let’s just get this off of your conscience. Come talk to us and tell us what happened,”said Overwise.
Anyone with information about the accident is asked to call 215.686.TIPS (8477) or text a tip to PPD TIP or 773847.