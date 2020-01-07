Two men were killed Monday night in separate vehicle-related incidents in the city, including a hit-and-run on North Broad Street, police said.
Sometime before 11 p.m., a 36-year-old man crossing the 2900 block of Broad Street was fatally struck by a southbound vehicle, said Chief Inspector Scott Small.
Earlier in the night, a 30-year-old man riding a Harley-Davidson motorcycle crashed into an SUV in the 7700 block of State Road, Small said. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
The names of the victims were not released.
The Harley was heading south on State Road, possibly at high speed, when it struck the passenger door of the SUV, which was on the northbound side and was making a left turn into a business.
The SUV driver was not injured.