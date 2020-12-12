A West Oak Lane house fire killed two people Saturday morning.
When firefighters first approached the two-story house on the 6700 block of North 17th Street, they saw heavy fire on the first floor, said Kathy Matheson, a spokesperson for the Philadelphia Fire Department. They worked from roughly 4:35 to 5:11 a.m. to get the blaze under control. Around 60 first responders were at the scene, Matheson said in an email.
One resident was found dead at the home. Another three were taken to hospitals, where one died.
“A heartbreaking morning in West Oak Lane, despite incredible firefighting, rescue efforts and EMS care,” the Fire Department tweeted Saturday morning. “Please keep the community and our members in your thoughts.”