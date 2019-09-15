Police were investigating the fatal shooting Saturday night of a 31-year-old man in Germantown.
The victim was shot once in the face about 7:30 p.m. in the 200 block of Armstrong Avenue, police said.
He was taken to Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia, where he was pronounced dead at 7:47, police said.
Police did not identify the victim. They said no arrest had been made and no weapon recovered.
Earlier in the evening, a 24-year-old man was shot 10 times in the torso and was critically wounded, police said.
That victim, also not identified by police, was taken to Temple University Hospital after the shooting, which occurred shortly after 6 p.m.