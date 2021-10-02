A man has been charged with murder in the shooting death of a security guard at a North Philadelphia facility that provides services for people experiencing homelessness, police said Saturday.

When officers arrived at the Pathways to Housing facility on the 5200 block of Old York Road in the city’s Logan section around 11:30 Friday morning, they found Nassir Day, 25, unconscious on the lobby floor from a gunshot wound, police said.

Security personnel told police the gunman was on the third floor, where administrative offices are and where gunshots could be heard.

There police said they encountered Wayne John Dorylis, 59, who was holding a large knife. He eventually followed officers’ commands to drop the weapon and was taken into custody. Police said they recovered three “spring shot-style” homemade guns.

Dorylis, whose last known address was in Milford, Del., was taken to Einstein Medical Center for treatment of abrasions to his arms and then transported to the Homicide Unit.

Dorylis has been charged with murder, weapons offenses, causing a catastrophe and recklessly endangering another person. He is being held without bail and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 18, according to court records.

Records also indicate Dorylis has pending terroristic threats charges stemming from a Sept. 10 incident. Details were not available Saturday.

Officials at Pathways could not immediately be reached for comment Saturday.