After some initial pleasantries, she asked if I had the day off because of the snow. I told her that I’d done some work at my desk and relaxed a bit. She then asked if my wife and kids had been off. To be fair, I was dressed casually so she had no idea that I was a Catholic priest. I responded that I was not married and didn’t have kids. Relentless, she shared that she was divorced and asked if I also was divorced. I smiled and said, no, I’d never been married. The conversation was put on pause. I feared that if I explained that I was a priest I would have made things awkward, so I enjoyed the silence. Perhaps she was unsure what to say next.