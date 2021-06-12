Dads are often celebrated for the things they do like working the grill or carting copious quantities of food and drinks. We searched around for gifts that would tantalize his taste buds or make his kitchen life easier. While this foodie gift guide is technically for Father’s Day, some presents are perfect year-round, and can serve as a resource for celebrating the special men in your life. Happy Father’s Day to the fellas.

Mix it up: Whether he’s following a recipe or creating a flavorful new one, a six-pack of spices from The Fit Cook is perfect for stocking his cabinet. Seasonings include an herb and garlic blend; a southern Creole mix with Cajun heat; and an everyday blend with Aleppo chili, coriander, and curry powder that’s ideal for meats and vegetables. If dad is on Instagram (or perhaps you can create an account for him), he can follow Kevin Curry, the creator of the spices and brand, Fit Men Cook, who whips up easy-to-make meals including gluten-free, vegan, post-workout, and high-carb options. $39.99.

To order: fitmencook.com

Does he like it hot? Bundle his love for delectable dishes with the ability to bring the taste of outdoor grilling inside with the Ninja Foodie Smart XL grill. The six-in-one grill features indoor capabilities including grilling, roasting, and broiling plus a bevy of preset options to ensure everything from steaks and fries to fish and plantains are cooked perfectly. This compact grill package (read: space saver) also includes a four-quart air fry system, grate, crisper basket, grill brush, and recipe book. Best of all, cooking and grilling can be done year-round and is especially useful when making meals for family gatherings. Except Father’s Day. $299.40.

To order: ninjakitchen.com

Dinner date

Father’s Day is an opportunity to wine and dine at Positano Coast by Aldo Lamberti, a restaurant inspired by Italy’s Amalfi Coast. Dishes like seafood risotto, pan-seared pork chop, and whole grilled fish will satiate his appetite while the ability to dine al fresco and socialize on the upper-level terrace or sidewalk, thanks to relaxed covid-19 restrictions, will feel extra special this year. Reservations encouraged.

Positano Coast by Aldo Lamberti; 212 Walnut St.; 215-238-0499; positanocoast.net.

Knives are an essential tool for any father who endeavors in the kitchen. Custom-made high carbon steel knives from Middleton Made Knives is a cut above the rest. The individual paring and chef knives from Charleston, South Carolina bladesmith Quintin Middleton are available in a variety of colorful handles with laser-engraved blades. $100-$540.

To order: middletonmadeknives.com

Bank and Bourbon offers a hands-on spirited cocktail class where dad and his buddies can learn to make and taste four cocktails with personalized lessons from the restaurant’s bourbon expert. While mixing drinks, participants can nosh on a cheese and charcuterie platter. The class wraps with a cocktail-making skill test which makes for a friendly competition. Participants will have the opportunity to win a bottle of bourbon from the Master Collection. The class is $80 per person.

Bank and Bourbon; 1200 Market St., Philadelphia; 215-231-7300; bankandbourbon.com.

The scoop

When craft spirits and liqueurs pair up with ice cream or sorbet, it yields a collection of six cocktail desserts called The Boozy Capsule from Odd Fellows. Flavors include a coffee ice cream infused with sherry inspired by the la finca cocktail; a cranberry-lime sorbet infused with vodka and liqueur, remininiscent of a cosmopolitan; and a non-dairy sorbet featuring a combination of rum, mint, lemon, bitters, and more to create a strawberry kush. This cool take on a six-pack is $89.99 and can be shipped directly to dad’s door.

To order: oddfellowsnyc.com.