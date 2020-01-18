Vanessa Smallwood was last seen on Jan. 27, 2014, at Any Garment Cleaners in Cherry Hill, the FBI reported in a missing person alert. She was driving a 2005 Chrysler Town and Country van. Her mobile phone was pinged at 10:22 a.m. at 738 Broad St. in Clayton Borough in Gloucester County. There was no subsequent activity connected to Smallwood, including the use of her credit and debit cards, the FBI said.