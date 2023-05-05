FBI asks for help locating child victims of secret bathroom videos at 2 Boy Scout camps in North Jersey

The FBI is asking for the public’s help in identifying possible child victims of a man who is accused of taking hidden camera photos and video in bathrooms at two Boy Scout camps in North Jersey from August 2019 through March 2022.

William Mickel, 69, of Lake Hopatcong, was charged by indictment on Wednesday with one count of distribution of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography, prosecutors said Thursday.

The FBI is asking for anyone who attended or has children who attended Camp Winnebago, 102 Timberbrook Rd., Rockaway, and Camp Allamuchy, 750 Waterloo Rd, #3468, Stanhope, to visit www.fbi.gov/williammickel.

FBI investigators said they believe there could be victims from across the country.

Mickel allegedly used email accounts to distribute child pornography, and stored hundreds of images and videos on electronic devices in his home, prosecutors said.

Some of the videos in his possession depicted children who were secretly recorded using the bathrooms in the Boy Scout camps where he worked, prosecutors said.