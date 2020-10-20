A FedEx delivery driver was shot in the chest and leg just before noon Tuesday in Queen Village, a Philadelphia Police Department spokesman said.
The driver, a man in his early 30s, was rushed to Jefferson University Hospital, where he is listed in critical condition.
A male suspect was apprehended but no weapon was recovered, Officer Miguel Torres, a department spokesman, said.
It was the latest episode in what has been a year of surging gun violence in Philadelphia.
There have been 386 homicides so far this year, up from 279 at this time last year, an increase of 38 percent, according to the Police Department. More than 1,000 people have been shot this year.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.