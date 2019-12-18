A FedEx driver was shot during an attempted robbery Tuesday night in the city’s Lawndale section, police said.
The driver was shot in the stomach shortly after 7 p.m. while making a delivery in the 600 block of Unruh Avenue. He was able to drive his truck to an ACME parking lot on Oxford Avenue and was transported by police to Einstein Medical Center.
The driver shot back and possibly hit his male assailant, who then fled the scene, police said.
Police found blood and at least one shell casing on Unruh Avenue.