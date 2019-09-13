Founded as Isolagen Inc. in 1993 to develop wrinkle creams, the company filed for bankruptcy reorganization after the 2008 financial crisis made it tough to raise capital. In 2009, the company sold shares in an initial public offering, adopting the name Fibrocell. The company peaked at more than 70 workers in 2013, but shrank to fewer than 20 by last year, as sales and profits failed to materialize.