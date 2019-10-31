Fast forward to June: We were in Edinburgh, Scotland, and that crownless stub of a tooth cracked. We were in the country for a week but would then be traveling through Europe on a series of short stays, so it was important to have this addressed before we moved on. Michael scrambled to find a dentist in a foreign land. A Google search of “emergency dental care Edinburgh” yielded Frederick Street Dental, which advertised same-day emergency appointments 365 days a year. Michael saw a dentist that day, who determined that the tooth needed to be removed and did so. Seeking an emergency dentist was the key to getting this resolved.