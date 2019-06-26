On Aug. 21, 1959, President Dwight D. Eisenhower admitted Hawaii into the United States as the 50th state and ordered that the American flag be updated to feature 50 stars. On July 4, 1960, the White House officially adopted the new flag, and it was ceremoniously raised during celebrations across the country. Explorer Scout Vernon Kalani Kaahanui, of Hawaii, and 16-year-old Martha Ann Hansen, of King of Prussia, posed with the 50-star U.S. flag at the Liberty Bell before local flag-raising ceremonies. This flag was later raised at Valley Forge.