Eyes were glued to the skies Monday as the roar of a military-grade jet echoed over the Philadelphia area.

The F-15 fighter aircraft was responding to a restricted airspace violation — one put in place for an unspecified “VIP” in Wilmington, Del., according to a spokesperson for the North American Aerospace Defense Command.

Major Andrew Scott of NORAD said the jet was called in response to civilian-operated plane that violated a temporary restricted airspace around 9:20 a.m.

“The general aviation aircraft violated that TFR, and then shortly after that exited the restricted airspace,” Scott said.

Scott said NORAD couldn’t confirm whether the airspace restriction was in place over the whereabouts of President Joe Biden, who maintains a residence in Wilmington.

According to Biden’s public schedule, the president arrived at his Wilmington residence on Friday morning and was scheduled to depart at 9:25 a.m. Monday.

“You could probably guess who those VIPs are,” Scott said.

The aircraft in violation, a Cessna 172, is a four-seat, single-engine propeller plane. No information on its operator was provided.

NORAD provides air defense for all of North America, and is tasked with securing restricted airspaces.

The agency operates in the United States and Canada. Scott said details on the F-15 seen over Philadelphia — including where it was based — could not be provided for “operation security reasons.”

The F-15 isn’t your standard aircraft. For one, the jet can cost $12 million to $80 million. It cruises through the skies at around 650 miles per hour, with the potential for top speeds of around 1,600 mph.

The boom of the jet’s supersonic engine shook households across the region. As it shot across the gray cloud cover, some neighbors were quick to whip out their phones and nab photos and video.