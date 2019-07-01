In addition to the network ads and the billboards dominating ground transportation systems between Hartford, Conn., and Washington, the campaign includes a five-part video series featuring Latinx influencers from Florida to New York discovering Philly for the first time. In an Instagram story incorporating selfies and video, Sebastián and Esperanza Gómez from Miami sample Shofuso, the Philadelphia Museum of Art (inside and out), cheesesteaks, and Penn’s Landing, among other places.