The raging fire that swept through an apartment complex in northern Chester County late Thursday, leaving 150 people homeless, was still burning early Friday morning when neighbors began turning out in droves to help those in need.
For hours, folks poured into the North Coventry Township Fire Company to donate what quickly became a mountain of clothes, food, bedding and even pet supplies for those who lost their apartments in the fiery blaze the night before.
“It’s overwhelming,” said Josh Park, a minister at nearby Branch Life Church, which is helping to managing what he called a “pop up”donation center. “It’s more than enough, but it’s not stopping and that’s okay.” Park said gift cards were are also welcomed, and that anything not taken by the fire victims would be donated to charities.
The fire at the Ashwood Apartments in the 700 block of Worth Boulevard in North Coventry Township, Chester County, was reported at 7:20 p.m. and was battled by 30 area fire departments, which brought the blaze under control between 3 and 4 a.m. Friday, officials said.
The cause of the blaze is still not known, Erica Batdorf, the township’s manager, said Friday.
One resident suffered critical injuries while three residents and three fire fighters suffered minor injuries, she said.
Forty-three apartments were destroyed, displacing more than 100 people. Forty residents were being housed in two hotels and receiving meals from the Salvation Army, while the others were staying with relatives and friends, Batdorf said.
“This is a severe and significant trauma, and we’re trying to respond appropriately,” said Batdorf, who called the community’s response “tremendous.”
One of the fire victims, still wearing soot-stained clothing, arrived at the firehouse at around noon. After Park gave him a quick orientation, the man started filling a bag with pastries and other food items.
“I have a relative’s house to stay at,” said the man who declined to give his name. “There’s nothing left. The second and third floor, you look through, and there’s nothing there.”
Kathy Scully, a volunteer firefighter, said the donations started pouring in last night. “We have donations coming in from all over. I mean, the community is wonderful,” she said as she looked around at piles and piles of donations.
The space, which in pre-Covid19 days had many uses from bingo nights to wedding receptions, now resembles a market bazaar with tables overflowing with clothes, shoes, toiletries, blankets, baked goods, and children’s toys.
“Do you need handbags?” Karen Culp asked a volunteer before placing a bag containing several purses in a pile of donated items in the firehouse parking lot near the front door.
Culp, a third grade teacher from Upper Merion, also dropped up a bag of toys. “I teach my students to give back to the community and to become super heros. That’s our theme all year long in school, so I like to give back too and be a model for my students,” she said.
The donations were so voluminous that shortly after 1 p.m. organizers stopped accepting them. “We’re becoming a fire hazard at the fire station,” Park said.
Anyone wishing to contribute can still do so , he said, through the township’s website, donorbox.org/norco.