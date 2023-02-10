Firefighters battle blaze at Center City restaurant
The fire, which was first reported around 5:50 p.m. in the building that houses Tequilas restaurant at 1602 Locust St., was declared under control just after 7:40 p.m.
Firefighters battled a stubborn blaze at a high-end Center City restaurant Thursday night. No injuries were reported.
The fire was reported around 5:50 p.m. in the building that houses Tequilas restaurant at 1602 Locust St., the fire department reported.
It was quickly declared under control but then the fire department reported responding again around 6:40 p.m. The fire again was declared under control just after 7:40 p.m.
Video posted on social media showed firefighters on the roof of the four-story building knocking down flames from an exhaust vent.
The cause of the fire was under investigation.