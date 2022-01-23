The Philadelphia Fire Department has declared “under control” a brief fire that broke out Sunday morning on a top floor of One Commerce Square office building.

Shortly before 11:30 a.m., flames and thick black smoke could be seen rising from the building at 20th and Market Streets, one of a pair of 41-story office towers distinguishable by diamond-shaped cutouts at their tops. The fire was declared under control at 11:37 a.m.

More than a half-dozen fire trucks responded to the scene, the high-rise largely empty given the weekend and the continuing work-from-home practices by many companies since the arrival of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020.

There were no initial reports of injuries. The cause of the fire also has not been disclosed.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Staff researcher Ryan Briggs contributed to this article.