For most of his time at the fire company, Amey worked for SPS Technologies in Jenkintown as machinist and engineer. After 44 years, he left that job to work at Anton B. Urban Funeral Home, picking up bodies when undertakers got news of a death. He retired two years ago. He and his wife, Joan, have been married 62 years and have a son Bill, 54. The couple’s son Scott passed away in 2014 at 46.