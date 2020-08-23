About half of Philadelphia’s on-duty firefighters were called to battle a six-alarm warehouse fire near Fox Street and Hunting Park Avenue Sunday morning. One firefighter was injured. Several interconnected buildings containing paper and other products were involved, the Philadelphia Fire Department said.
Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel said it was the largest fire since he arrived in Philadelphia in 2016. At an early-morning press briefing, he said he expected that firefighters would be fighting the fire for “another few hours” and would be there for several days putting out hot spots.
The fire in the Nicetown-Tioga neighborhood was near Temple University’s administration building, he said, but that was not damaged. It also had not spread to the surrounding neighborhood. Thiel said the blaze had been contained through an “incredible valiant effort from our firefighters.”
The department was called to the 3300 block of Stokley Street at 2:07 a.m. At that time, there was fire at the roofline of one of the buildings. By morning, 250 members of the fire department and paramedics were at the scene, along with 60 fire vehicles.
The cause of the fire was under investigation.