From ‘saddy’ to ‘baddie,’ Jersey’s finest feline has a new home.

Fishtopher, a 5-year-old medium-sized tabby cat with enormous loveable cheeks, went viral over Thanksgiving weekend for his endearing — and low-key depressing — adoption bio, which spread widely on social media.

On Sunday, Gloucester County’s Homeward Bound Pet Adoption Center announced the cat had been adopted by a couple from Maryland after “two days trending on Twitter.” Adoption center officials announced a string of other adoptions inspired by Fishtopher.

“We are thrilled with all the attention that he [Fishtopher] got and hope that it will make people realize that we have so many wonderful cats and dogs as well up for adoption that are so often overlooked,” Homeward Bound Executive Director Lysa Boston told Insider.

‘A big cheeky boy’: Fishtopher’s story goes viral

It all started when Twitter user Molly Clark posted a screengrab of Homeward Bound’s adoption profile for Fishtopher Thursday morning.

“He is very sad and depressed and will only eat when he has company,” his profile said. “He wouldn’t even look up for pictures, but did enjoy his one on one attention, and getting chin rubs.” The adoption center added, “Fishtopher is a big cheeky boy, wouldn’t you love rubbing up on those big cheeks?”

In a tweet that garnered nearly 170,000 likes and more than 21,000 retweets, Clarke wrote, “i swear to god. if one of you doesn’t go get fishtopher.” She also offered to cover the cat’s adoption fees. On Facebook, Homeward Bound officials said Saturday that it had received hundreds of adoption inquiries and that a line had formed out front of the shelter for people interested in meeting Fishtopher.

50,000 followers in a day for formerly sad cat

By Sunday, Laura Folts, 22, and Tanner Callahan, 24, announced on Twitter they were adopting Fishtopher. “FISHTOPHER HAS LEFT THE BUILDING!” Homeward Bound posted once things were finalized. The couple documented their drive home with the cat, who now also goes by “mister fishter” and “fishy.”

As Folts and Callahan made the two-hour trip back home, Twitter users posted other animal adoption profiles from across the country. The ASPCA estimates that more than half a million cats are euthanized annually in the United States because they couldn’t find a home. As noted by the Washington Post, animals with illnesses or disabilities or that are older have a harder time being adopted. Fishtopher has feline immunodeficiency virus (FIV), a similar disease to the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), which can weaken a cat’s immune system. FIV can’t be transmitted to humans.

To let Fishtopher’s newfound fans keep up with his new life, Folts and Callahan created Twitter and Instagram accounts for him. Within a day, the accounts garnered more than 50,000 followers combined. So far, photos show him sleeping, cuddling and eating tube treats. On Instagram, commenters noted how “he doesn’t look sad anymore.”

Still, Homeward Bound officials say there are plenty more cats who could use the same shift in luck.

Fishtopher and his new parents couldn’t immediately be reached for comment — presumably because they are keeping their new cat company so he never has to eat a meal alone again. If he had been, we imagine it would have gone something like this: “meow, meow, meow, more tuna from a tube plz.” This story will be updated if they get back to us.