A scummy line of grass, cigarette butts and mud clung to Steve Mugil’s 1988 Pontiac Trans Am early Thursday morning in Westville, a marker of the deluge that swamped this Gloucester County town.
Mugil, 68, saw the same line on his Chevy Monte Carlo, both cars he loved, pampered, and may now lose. In the lowest corner of the parking lot of the apartment complex off Broadway, cars were nearly underwater. Mugil muttered a few grunts of frustration to himself then cursed, loudly, into the hot and stinky air.
“I just worry about high tide coming in, ” he said, banging his car keys against his leg. “This is awful."
Many in this blue-collar town of 4,200 people said they were used to flooding. One of its borders is the Delaware River. Big Timber Creek flows through town too. But most said they’d never seen this much water.
“I used to be a volunteer firefighter here and this street always flooded but wow,” Sue Meade, 73, said outside Macedonia Baptists Church on High Street.
Fifty yards away, a man waded through chest-high water.
Nearly a half foot of rain fell in parts of South Jersey overnight and evacuations were made along Big Timber Creek and in the towns of Lumberton and Southampton, along the Rancocas, further north in Burlington County. More than four inches of rain have fallen at Philadelphia International Airport since midnight, said Valerie Meolo, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service Office in Mount Holly.
The Delaware River Port Authority, in a rare move, suspended all PATCO service between Lindenwold and Broadway in Camden after flooding washed away track ballast and water damaged some stations.
In Westville, dozens of cars were submerged in parking lots on low-lying streets off Broadway. Residents at one apartment complex gathered on the lawn, wiping off sweat, waiting for the water to recede. One woman said minnows were swimming around in the dingy water.
“Last night all you could see was the tops of the cars,” said Laura Banecker, 33.
Westville was just one of many auto graveyards on Thursday. Flooding closed I-295 in Bellmawr, Routes 38 and 70 in Cherry Hill, and Route 73 in Maple Shade for several hours overnight, with reports of broken-down cars on all of them. Tow trucks were called in to remove a number of vehicles that became disabled in the high waters on I-295.
Camden County’s Department of Public Works was scrambling to clear inlets and roadways, while preparing for another storm system. County spokesman Dan Keashen said the area was hit with one month’s worth of rain in less than seven hours. Keashen said flooding along the Cooper River was substantial and the county was monitoring a dam there and the coming tide.
Approximately 67 homes along the Rancocas Creek have been swamped by intense flooding. Southhampton Township Administrator Kathleen Hoffman said Thursday morning that emergency services were still evacuating people.
High tide for the Delaware River is 4:48 p.m. Thursday. High water will likely make Big Timber Creek and Rancocas Creeks swell again.
The flood waters toppled trash cans and dumpsters in Westville, and in the streets where the water had receded, birds were sifting through the leftovers. One boy in calf-high rubber boots was hunting earthworms while heavier things weighed on his mother.
“Our basement has six feet of water in it and there’s raw sewage pumping up out of our toilet,” said Heather Fenerty, 33.
Charles Murtaugh, Gloucester County Emergency Management manager, said the flooding was the worst to hit Westville since 1988.
Utility crews went door to door in the town, too busy to comment.
“Everything okay here?" they asked.
“No,” a man at the door replied.
Several utility workers hollered at Chris Smith, a Paulsboro resident who kept wading out in the deep water outside Macedonia Baptist Church. Smith, 42, works at the church and was trying to collect trash cans and right dumpsters that were floating off in the distance, by a bank. Smith said he understood the dangers, but felt responsible.
“That’s our trash floating around out there,” he said around 11 a.m. “I just don’t want to have a problem with the community.”
Many people were showing up to see if the church’s food bank was open. It wasn’t, and could be closed for a while, Martin said.
“There’s a lot of water,” he said.
Earlier, Westville Public Works Director Donna Domico, had stood in the same location, calling the situation “insane.” She said crews overnight rescued about 59 residents and several dogs.
"This is going to take a couple of days,” she said.
Meanwhile, thick swirls of dark clouds hung low over town.