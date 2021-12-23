As you gather for holiday events, keep in mind that COVID-19 is not the only illness you should be thinking about. Both Pennsylvania and New Jersey now say that flu activity is high and increasing.

There was almost no flu last year as people stayed home and masked to avoid the coronavirus. This season, however, is off to a brisk start.

» READ MORE: Penn expert says the flu shot isn't great but you should get one anyway.

For the week ending Dec. 18, the Pennsylvania Department of Health reported that the state has now had 12,950 confirmed cases of the flu. A little over 4,000 of those came last week. Cases have risen sharply during the past three weeks.

Flu has caused nine deaths in Pennsylvania so far. Five were in people 65 and older. Two of those who died were aged 19 to 49 and two were 50 to 64.

New Jersey said flu activity was high in all parts of the state last week. In the previous four years, it took a few more weeks for flu activity to become this intense.

New Jersey only reports flu deaths among children. There have been none.