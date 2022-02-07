On Monday, Flyers Governor Dave Scott emailed Flyers season-ticket holders to inform them that there will be no increase in 2022-23 season ticket prices for all non-premium seats in the lower and upper bowls at the Wells Fargo Center.

“From COVID shutdowns to disappointing results on the ice, our fans have been through a lot over the last couple of years, but they’ve stuck with us, so there won’t be any price increases on any non-premium season tickets for 2022-2023 season,” said Scott. “There’s no denying that we’ve seen real financial impacts over the last couple of seasons, but at the end of the day, this franchise is about our fans, our winning tradition, and honoring the proud legacy of this organization.”

The Flyers (15-22-8) are tied for 25th in the NHL with just 38 points. They have suffered through two losing streaks of 10 games or more this season, including a franchise-record 13-game losing streak from Dec. 30-Jan. 28. They are in seventh place out of eight teams in the Metropolitan Division and are 17 points behind Boston for the final wild-card berth.

Captain Claude Giroux is also in the final year of his contract and will be an unrestricted free agent at season’s end.

The announcement, which applies to 90% of the seats, excluding all-inclusive and premium seats, means for the third straight year ticket prices will not be raised. The Flyers are averaging 16,900 fans per game, which ranks 16th in the NHL, although they have had just over 13,000 fans at each of the last two home games.

Another award for Giroux

Two days after winning the All-Star Game MVP in Las Vegas, Giroux was named the NHL’s first star of the week for the week ending Feb. 6.

The 34-year-old, who captained the Metropolitan Division to an All-Star Game victory, racked up three goals and an assist over two games at the weekend showcase. He now has eight career All-Star goals, which ranks seventh in league history.

Giroux, who has 15 goals and 35 points in 42 games this season, been linked with a trade to a Stanley Cup contender ahead of the March 21 deadline.

Toronto’s Mitch Marner was named the second star after exploding for three goals and four assists in two games last week for the Maple Leafs, and Florida’s Mason Marchment was the week’s third star (2 goals, 4 assists in 2 games).