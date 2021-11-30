Foo Fighters are coming to the Linc.

The summer of 2022 stadium concert schedule is continuing to fill out with the Dave Grohl-led band slated to play Lincoln Financial Field in South Philadelphia on July 24.

Foo Fighters, who were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in October, released their 10th studio album, Medicine at Midnight, earlier this year, and were in the news in June when they played a vaccination-only show at Madison Square Garden that was that arena’s first full capacity show since the start of the pandemic.

Frontman Grohl, who first made his name playing drums with bandmates Kurt Cobain and Krist Novoselic in Nirvana, has been making the rounds doing interviews in support of his new memoir, The Storyteller.He’s been featured in the past month on two Philly-based national radio shows, on Fresh Air, with Terry Gross on WHYY-FM (90.9) and on World Cafe on WXPN-FM (88.5) with Raina Douris.

Also playing the Linc are Coldplay, who bring their Music of the Spheres tour to South Philly on June 8, country star Kenny Chesney, whose rescheduled Chillaxification plays June 22, and German metal band Rammstein, who turn up the volume on August 22.

Across the street at Citizens Bank Park, Elton John’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour date is July 16 and Red Hot Chili Peppers play on Sept. 3.

Tickets for the Foo Fighters Live In The U.S.A. tour go on sale Friday Dec. 3 at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster.