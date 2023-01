Where to find food pantries around Philadelphia, the suburbs, and South Jersey

Food pantries can come in handy to access free food when in need. Read more

Household budgets are feeling the squeeze with inflation surging to record highs. And with the price of food, gas and other daily goods rising faster than average incomes, many people have turned to food banks for help.

Between 2019 to 2022, the amount of Philadelphians experiencing food insecurity increased by 55%, according to calculations by Philabundance, one of the region’s leading hunger-relief agencies.

There are multiple resources available for families in need of assistance but the demand is also greater since the pandemic. Here is a list of food pantries in the Philadelphia and South Jersey region.

(If you want to help your community, food banks also sometimes accept cash donations and donations of hygiene or unexpired food items. Look at each location’s specific policies online before donating.)

PHILADELPHIA

Fresh for all Wednesdays

πŸ†” No identification or income proof needed, πŸ“ Wednesday, Feb. 1 to July 19, ⌚12:30 to 1:30 p.m., πŸšΆβ€β™€οΈ walk in, πŸ₯πŸ₯¬ fruits and veggies only,πŸ“1854 N 22nd St. (outside Greater Enon Missionary Baptist Church),🌧️ in case of rain or snow, call 215-227-4421 before going to check weather cancellations. Operated by non-profit food bank Philabundance.

Grab-n-go distribution

πŸ†” No ID or income proof required, πŸ“ Wednesday, Feb. 1 to June 14, ⌚2:30 to 3:30 p.m., πŸšΆβ€β™€οΈ walk in, πŸ“¦ 5-10 lb of produce, πŸ“6801 Cottage St. (at the back of Hamilton Disston school).

Green Light Food Pantry

πŸ†” No ID or income proof needed, πŸ“ Tuesday and Thursday, ⌚9 a.m. to noon (Tuesday) or 3 to 5 p.m. (Thursday), πŸšΆβ€β™€οΈ walk in, πŸ“¦ pre-packaged food containing lean proteins, whole grain pasta and cereal, and almond or soy milk, πŸ“1321 N. Lawrence St. (door number 10), πŸ“ž 215-787-3263. Operated by the Drueding Center.

Greater Goods

πŸ†”If this is your first time visiting, bring an ID, πŸ“ Monday-Friday, ⌚9 a.m. to noon, πŸšΆβ€β™€οΈ walk in, πŸ›’grocery store (meat, eggs, milk, and ice cream are among the products), πŸ›οΈ bring your own bags, πŸ“3200 Kensington Ave. Operated by non-profit The Sunday Love Project.

Iglesia Cristiana Avivamiento

Services provided in Spanish, πŸ†” No ID or income proof required, πŸ“ Tuesdays and Thursdays, ⌚10 a.m. to 3 p.m., πŸšΆβ€β™€οΈwalk in, 🍼 if you need diapers, baby formula, wet wipes, or toys call 215-856-3932 to schedule an appointment, πŸ“5500 Tabor Ave., 🌐 avivamientophilly.com.

Mitzvah Food Program

πŸ†”No ID or proof of income required, πŸ“ Tuesday ⌚1 to 6:30 p.m., πŸšΆβ€β™€οΈ walk in, πŸ“10100 Jamison Ave., operated by the non-profit Jewish Federation, πŸ“ž215-832-0620. This organization also runs pantries in Bucks County.

Center for Returning Citizens Community Healing Center

πŸ†”No identification or income proof needed, πŸ“ Wednesday, ⌚9 a.m.-2 p.m., πŸšΆβ€β™€οΈ walk in, πŸ“3975 Germantown Ave., πŸ“ž215-791-0645. In partnership with the Share Food Program.

Martin Luther King Jr. Association for Nonviolence

πŸ†” No identification or income proof required, πŸ“ every 3rd Saturday of the month ⌚9 to 11 a.m., πŸšΆβ€β™€οΈ walk in, πŸ“3001 Walnut St., πŸ“ž215-751-9300. In partnership with the Share Food Program.

Katie’s Cupboard

πŸ†”No ID or proof of income is required., πŸ“ Thursday, ⌚10 a.m. to noon, πŸšΆβ€β™€οΈ walk in, πŸ“4843 N Mascher St., πŸ“ž215-455-1706. Partnership between the Tabor Lutheran Church and Share Food Program.

R.E.I.D Foundation

πŸ†”No ID or income proof needed, πŸ“ Wednesday, ⌚8:30 a.m. while supplies last, πŸšΆβ€β™€οΈ walk in, πŸ“¦ a package of produce, canned food, and assorted poultry, πŸ“9150 Marshall St., πŸ“ž484-684-9867. Operated by non-profit R.E.I.D Foundation.

Mazzoni Center

🩺Any Ryan White certified patient and their family can access the pantry with a referral from a case manager or doctor, πŸ“ Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, ⌚ 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 to 4 p.m., πŸ“¦ you can get food twice per month, πŸ“1348 Bainbridge St.,πŸ“ž215-563-0652 (extension 542), 🌐 mazzonicenter.org.

Bebashi

πŸ†”People who already receive services from Bebashi can attend the food pantry without requirements. Folks who have never taken part in their healthcare programs and HIV services need a referral from a social worker (that includes the last four digits of your Social Security number), πŸ“ Monday- Friday, ⌚ 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., πŸ“¦ Bebashi gives a box with meat, produce, and canned foods once per month, πŸ“1235 Spring Garden St., πŸ“ž215-769-3561 🌐bebashi.org.

Feast of Justice

πŸ†”You must bring an ID and your Feast Justice card. If you don’t have one, πŸ“§email registration@feastofjustice.org to sign up, include a picture of your ID, date of birth, and two items that display your name and current address. πŸ“ Tuesday, Wednesday, and Sunday, but folks can only pick up a box once per week, ⌚ 9 a.m. to noon (Tuesday), 10 a.m to noon (Wednesday and Saturday), 4 to 7 p.m. (Wednesday), and 1 to 3 p.m. (Saturday), πŸ’» Appointments are mandatory on Wednesday and Saturday morning, πŸšΆβ€β™€οΈ walk-ins are welcome on Tuesday (from 11 a.m. to noon) and Saturday (3 to 4 p.m.) 🍼 If needed, folks can get baby supplies and period products along with their food box.πŸ“3101 Tyson Ave. (enter through Sackett St), πŸ“ž215-258-3510. Operated by non-profit Feast of Justice.

Temple University

πŸ†” Bring your Temple student ID, πŸ“ Tuesday and Friday, ⌚10 a.m. to noon.(Tuesday), and 3 to 5 p.m. (Friday), πŸšΆβ€β™€οΈ walk in, πŸ“1601 Park Ave. on the side of Morgan Hall South, πŸ“§ pantry@temple.edu, 🌐temple.edu.

Bucks county

Quakertown Food Pantry

πŸ“ Monday-Friday, ⌚10 a.m.–1 p.m. (Monday, Wednesday, and Friday), 6 to 8 p.m. (Tuesday and Thursday), πŸšΆβ€β™€οΈ walk in, πŸ“¦ 3-day emergency food supply box, πŸ“101 N 3rd St., Quakertown, πŸ“ž215-536-0240, 🌐 quakertownfoodpantry.org.

Warminster Food Bank

πŸ“ Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, ⌚9:30 a.m. to noon (Monday and Friday), open until 3 p.m. on Wednesday, πŸ“75 Downey Drive, Warminster, πŸ“žcall 215-323-4797 to book an appointment, 🌐 warminsterfoodbank.org.

New Britain Baptist Church

πŸ“ Monday, and Wednesday, ⌚ 8 a.m. to noon, πŸšΆβ€β™€οΈ walk in, πŸ“22 East Butler Ave, New Britain, πŸ“ž215-345-9170.

Bible Evangelical Methodist Church

πŸ“ Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday ⌚ 6 to 8 p.m. (Wednesday), noon to 2:30 p.m. (Thursday), and noon to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, πŸšΆβ€β™€οΈ walk in, πŸ“¦ for seniors or folks who are sick, ask for Pastor Brown to schedule a delivery,πŸ“1601 Lakeland Ave., Bristol, πŸ“ž215-498-1179.

Chester county

Act In Faith

πŸ“ Monday-Friday⌚ 10 a.m. to noon (Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday), and 1 to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, πŸšΆβ€β™€οΈ walk in, πŸ“Church of the Holy Trinity, 212 S High St, West Chester, πŸ“ž484-324-8492, 🌐actinfaithgwc.org.

Honey Brook

πŸ†” You must register before visiting the pantry, have proof of residency, and a household income below the 150% federal poverty line β€” that is $21,870 for a single household, and $45,000 for a family of four. πŸ“ Second and fourth Wednesday of every month, ⌚ 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (2nd Wednesday), 4 to 6 p.m. (fourth Wednesday), πŸ“¦ 35-40 lb. box that includes meat, eggs, cheese, and peanut butter, πŸ“5064 Horseshoe Pike, Honey Brook, πŸ“ž 610-273-6102, 🌐honeybrookfoodpantry.org

St. Rocco Center

πŸ“ Monday-Friday⌚ 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.,πŸ“ž call 610- 268-3365 to schedule an appointment, πŸšΆβ€β™€οΈ walk-ins are welcome on Fridays between 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., πŸ“ 9016 Gap Newport Pike, Avondale.

Delaware county

Media food Center

πŸ“ Thursday, 2nd and 4th Saturday of the month ⌚ 7-8 p.m. (Thursday), 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, πŸ“350 W. State St., πŸ“ž610-566-3172.

Neighbor to neighbor community center

πŸ“ Thursday, ⌚ 6-8 p.m., πŸ“814 Clifton Ave, Sharon Hill, πŸ“ž610-461-8140.

Loves and fisher

πŸ“ Tuesday and Thursday, ⌚ 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Tuesday), 1 to 4 p.m. on Thursday, πŸ“703 Lincoln Ave., Prospect Park, πŸ“ž610-532-9000.

New Jersey

Touch New Jersey

πŸ†”No ID or income requirement,πŸ“ Saturday, starting on Feb. 4, ⌚9 a.m. to 1 p.m., πŸšΆβ€β™€οΈ walk in, πŸ₯« produce and shelf stable food, πŸ›οΈ bring your own bags, πŸ“ 2120 Woodlynne Avenue, Woodlynne at the Word of Life Outreach Center, πŸ“ž609-313-4996. Operated by 🌐 Touch New Jersey.

Rutgers University

πŸ†”Bring your student ID, πŸ“ Tuesday and Thursday, ⌚1- 3:45 p.m., πŸšΆβ€β™€οΈ walk in, πŸ“Student Wellness Center, 2nd floor in the Campus Center, πŸ“ž856-225-6005, πŸ“§madridm@camden.rutgers.edu,🌐 rutgers.edu.

Cherry Hill food and outreach pantry

πŸ“ Tuesday to Thursday, ⌚6 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, 5 to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, πŸšΆβ€β™€οΈ walk in, πŸ“910 Beechwood Avenue, Cherry Hill, πŸ“ž856-910-9090

Circle of Hope

πŸ“ Saturday, ⌚8:30 to 9:30 a.m., πŸšΆβ€β™€οΈ walk in, πŸ“30800 Marlton Pike, Pennsauken, πŸ“ž856-320-8230.