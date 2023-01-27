Where to find food pantries around Philadelphia, the suburbs, and South Jersey

Household budgets are feeling the squeeze with inflation surging to record highs. And with the price of food, gas and other daily goods rising faster than average incomes, many people have turned to food banks for help.

Between 2019 to 2022, the amount of Philadelphians experiencing food insecurity increased by 55%, according to calculations by Philabundance, one of the region’s leading hunger-relief agencies.

There are multiple resources available for families in need of assistance but the demand is also greater since the pandemic. Here is a list of food pantries in the Philadelphia and South Jersey region.

(If you want to help your community, food banks also sometimes accept cash donations and donations of hygiene or unexpired food items. Look at each location’s specific policies online before donating.)

PHILADELPHIA

Fresh for all Wednesdays

🆔 No identification or income proof needed, 📅 Wednesday, Feb. 1 to July 19, ⌚12:30 to 1:30 p.m., 🚶‍♀️ walk in, 🥝🥬 fruits and veggies only,📍1854 N 22nd St. (outside Greater Enon Missionary Baptist Church),🌧️ in case of rain or snow, call 215-227-4421 before going to check weather cancellations. Operated by non-profit food bank Philabundance.

Grab-n-go distribution

🆔 No ID or income proof required, 📅 Wednesday, Feb. 1 to June 14, ⌚2:30 to 3:30 p.m., 🚶‍♀️ walk in, 📦 5-10 lb of produce, 📍6801 Cottage St. (at the back of Hamilton Disston school).

Green Light Food Pantry

🆔 No ID or income proof needed, 📅 Tuesday and Thursday, ⌚9 a.m. to noon (Tuesday) or 3 to 5 p.m. (Thursday), 🚶‍♀️ walk in, 📦 pre-packaged food containing lean proteins, whole grain pasta and cereal, and almond or soy milk, 📍1321 N. Lawrence St. (door number 10), 📞 215-787-3263. Operated by the Drueding Center.

Greater Goods

🆔If this is your first time visiting, bring an ID, 📅Monday-Friday, ⌚9 a.m. to noon, 🚶‍♀️ walk in, 🛒grocery store (meat, eggs, milk, and ice cream are among the products), 🛍️ bring your own bags, 📍3200 Kensington Ave. Operated by non-profit The Sunday Love Project.

Iglesia Cristiana Avivamiento

Services provided in Spanish, 🆔 No ID or income proof required, 📅 Tuesdays and Thursdays, ⌚10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 🚶‍♀️walk in, 🍼 if you need diapers, baby formula, wet wipes, or toys call 215-856-3932 to schedule an appointment, 📍5500 Tabor Ave., 🌐 avivamientophilly.com.

Mitzvah Food Program

🆔No ID or proof of income required, 📅Tuesday ⌚1 to 6:30 p.m., 🚶‍♀️ walk in, 📍10100 Jamison Ave., operated by the non-profit Jewish Federation, 📞215-832-0620. This organization also runs pantries in Bucks County.

Center for Returning Citizens Community Healing Center

🆔No identification or income proof needed, 📅 Wednesday, ⌚9 a.m.-2 p.m., 🚶‍♀️ walk in, 📍3975 Germantown Ave., 📞215-791-0645. In partnership with the Share Food Program.

Martin Luther King Jr. Association for Nonviolence

🆔 No identification or income proof required, 📅 every 3rd Saturday of the month ⌚9 to 11 a.m., 🚶‍♀️ walk in, 📍3001 Walnut St., 📞215-751-9300. In partnership with the Share Food Program.

Katie’s Cupboard

🆔No ID or proof of income is required., 📅Thursday, ⌚10 a.m. to noon, 🚶‍♀️ walk in, 📍4843 N Mascher St., 📞215-455-1706. Partnership between the Tabor Lutheran Church and Share Food Program.

R.E.I.D Foundation

🆔No ID or income proof needed, 📅Wednesday, ⌚8:30 a.m. while supplies last, 🚶‍♀️ walk in, 📦 a package of produce, canned food, and assorted poultry, 📍9150 Marshall St., 📞484-684-9867. Operated by non-profit R.E.I.D Foundation.

Mazzoni Center

🩺Any Ryan White certified patient and their family can access the pantry with a referral from a case manager or doctor, 📅 Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, ⌚ 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 to 4 p.m., 📦 you can get food twice per month, 📍1348 Bainbridge St.,📞215-563-0652 (extension 542), 🌐 mazzonicenter.org.

Bebashi

🆔People who already receive services from Bebashi can attend the food pantry without requirements. Folks who have never taken part in their healthcare programs and HIV services need a referral from a social worker (that includes the last four digits of your Social Security number), 📅Monday- Friday, ⌚ 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., 📦 Bebashi gives a box with meat, produce, and canned foods once per month, 📍1235 Spring Garden St., 📞215-769-3561 🌐bebashi.org.

Feast of Justice

🆔You must bring an ID and your Feast Justice card. If you don’t have one, 📧email registration@feastofjustice.org to sign up, include a picture of your ID, date of birth, and two items that display your name and current address. 📅Tuesday, Wednesday, and Sunday, but folks can only pick up a box once per week, ⌚ 9 a.m. to noon (Tuesday), 10 a.m to noon (Wednesday and Saturday), 4 to 7 p.m. (Wednesday), and 1 to 3 p.m. (Saturday), 💻 Appointments are mandatory on Wednesday and Saturday morning, 🚶‍♀️ walk-ins are welcome on Tuesday (from 11 a.m. to noon) and Saturday (3 to 4 p.m.) 🍼 If needed, folks can get baby supplies and period products along with their food box.📍3101 Tyson Ave. (enter through Sackett St), 📞215-258-3510. Operated by non-profit Feast of Justice.

Temple University

🆔 Bring your Temple student ID, 📅Tuesday and Friday, ⌚10 a.m. to noon.(Tuesday), and 3 to 5 p.m. (Friday), 🚶‍♀️ walk in, 📍1601 Park Ave. on the side of Morgan Hall South, 📧 pantry@temple.edu, 🌐temple.edu.

Bucks county

Quakertown Food Pantry

📅 Monday-Friday, ⌚10 a.m.–1 p.m. (Monday, Wednesday, and Friday), 6 to 8 p.m. (Tuesday and Thursday), 🚶‍♀️ walk in, 📦 3-day emergency food supply box, 📍101 N 3rd St., Quakertown, 📞215-536-0240, 🌐 quakertownfoodpantry.org.

Warminster Food Bank

📅Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, ⌚9:30 a.m. to noon (Monday and Friday), open until 3 p.m. on Wednesday, 📍75 Downey Drive, Warminster, 📞call 215-323-4797 to book an appointment, 🌐 warminsterfoodbank.org.

New Britain Baptist Church

📅Monday, and Wednesday, ⌚ 8 a.m. to noon, 🚶‍♀️ walk in, 📍22 East Butler Ave, New Britain, 📞215-345-9170.

Bible Evangelical Methodist Church

📅 Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday ⌚ 6 to 8 p.m. (Wednesday), noon to 2:30 p.m. (Thursday), and noon to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, 🚶‍♀️ walk in, 📦 for seniors or folks who are sick, ask for Pastor Brown to schedule a delivery,📍1601 Lakeland Ave., Bristol, 📞215-498-1179.

Chester county

Act In Faith

📅Monday-Friday⌚ 10 a.m. to noon (Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday), and 1 to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, 🚶‍♀️ walk in, 📍Church of the Holy Trinity, 212 S High St, West Chester, 📞484-324-8492, 🌐actinfaithgwc.org.

Honey Brook

🆔 You must register before visiting the pantry, have proof of residency, and a household income below the 150% federal poverty line — that is $21,870 for a single household, and $45,000 for a family of four. 📅 Second and fourth Wednesday of every month, ⌚ 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (2nd Wednesday), 4 to 6 p.m. (fourth Wednesday), 📦 35-40 lb. box that includes meat, eggs, cheese, and peanut butter, 📍5064 Horseshoe Pike, Honey Brook, 📞 610-273-6102, 🌐honeybrookfoodpantry.org

St. Rocco Center

📅Monday-Friday⌚ 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.,📞 call 610- 268-3365 to schedule an appointment, 🚶‍♀️ walk-ins are welcome on Fridays between 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., 📍 9016 Gap Newport Pike, Avondale.

Delaware county

Media food Center

📅Thursday, 2nd and 4th Saturday of the month ⌚ 7-8 p.m. (Thursday), 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, 📍350 W. State St., 📞610-566-3172.

Neighbor to neighbor community center

📅Thursday, ⌚ 6-8 p.m., 📍814 Clifton Ave, Sharon Hill, 📞610-461-8140.

Loves and fisher

📅Tuesday and Thursday, ⌚ 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Tuesday), 1 to 4 p.m. on Thursday, 📍703 Lincoln Ave., Prospect Park, 📞610-532-9000.

New Jersey

Touch New Jersey

🆔No ID or income requirement,📅Saturday, starting on Feb. 4, ⌚9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 🚶‍♀️ walk in, 🥫 produce and shelf stable food, 🛍️ bring your own bags, 📍 2120 Woodlynne Avenue, Woodlynne at the Word of Life Outreach Center, 📞609-313-4996. Operated by 🌐 Touch New Jersey.

Rutgers University

🆔Bring your student ID, 📅Tuesday and Thursday, ⌚1- 3:45 p.m., 🚶‍♀️ walk in, 📍Student Wellness Center, 2nd floor in the Campus Center, 📞856-225-6005, 📧madridm@camden.rutgers.edu,🌐 rutgers.edu.

Cherry Hill food and outreach pantry

📅Tuesday to Thursday, ⌚6 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, 5 to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, 🚶‍♀️ walk in, 📍910 Beechwood Avenue, Cherry Hill, 📞856-910-9090

Circle of Hope

📅Saturday, ⌚8:30 to 9:30 a.m., 🚶‍♀️ walk in, 📍30800 Marlton Pike, Pennsauken, 📞856-320-8230.