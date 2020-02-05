Four people, including two small children, were found dead Wednesday in Salem County, N.J., authorities said.
Police first found a man’s body in the woods off Sportsman Road in Carneys Point Township after a passerby spotted the body in the morning and called 911, the Salem County Prosecutor’s Office said. He appeared to have died by suicide, the office said.
After the Carneys Point Police Department checked the man’s address, they contacted police in nearby Penns Grove. Officers with the Penns Grove Police Department then went to the man’s home address and found a woman and two small children dead, the Prosecutor’s Office said.
Authorities said no further information was available pending notification of relatives.
The deaths are being investigated by police in Carneys Point and Penns Grove, the county prosecutor’s office, and the New Jersey State Police. No one at the police departments was immediately available to comment further.