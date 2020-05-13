Restaurants are slowly emerging from their shutdowns, dipping into pickup and in some cases the delivery game.
Expect even more to return soon when an anticipated cocktails-to-go bill is approved in Pennsylvania.
Though the great view is off-limits, the Four Seasons Philadelphia at 19th and Arch Streets is offering dishes from Jean-Georges and Vernick Fish Thursday to Saturday. JG’s small menu includes the signature osetra caviar with blinis and chive crème fraiche ($90) and a ribeye for two ($138). Vernick’s offerings include half-and-half chowder ($16) and harissa striped bass ($28).
The Four Seasons’ culinary team also is offering a three-course menu that will change daily and weekly.
Spice Finch in the Warwick Hotel at 17th and Chancellor Streets is back with a $75 fixed-priced meal for two Friday and Saturday.
Caribou Cafe (1126 Walnut St.) has two fixed-priced meals, priced at $30 and $45, on Friday and Saturday.
A few East Passyunk Avenue spots have returned including Flannel (1819 E. Passyunk), Le Virtu (1927 E. Passyunk), Arctic Scoop (1812 E. Passyunk, with pickups only via 917-607-0616); Noir (1900 E. Passyunk); and Big Catch Poke (1830 E. Passyunk).