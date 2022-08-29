A four-year-old was wounded by gunfire following an altercation inside a barbershop in the city’s Olney section –– the latest of nearly 150 minors shot in Philadelphia this year.

The boy –– who police are not identifying due to his age –– was with his father getting a haircut inside a barbershop on the 5000 block of Rising Sun Avenue on Sunday afternoon. Around 5:15 pm, police say they believe another patron got involved in an unrelated argument, pulled a gun and opened fire inside the tiny salon.

Police say the boy was struck once in the right shoulder. Medics transported the boy to nearby Albert Einstein Hospital, and he was subsequently transferred to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and placed in stable condition.

No weapon was recovered and no arrests have been made. Police are now reviewing surveillance footage.

Inspector John Walker, head of the Philadelphia Police Department’s nonfatal shooting unit, said police believe it was unlikely that the child was the intended target — and that the shooter had endangered others in the crowded barbershop.

“We had a bunch of kids in that barbershop getting haircuts and preparing for school,” he said. “Now, they have to deal with the trauma of this shooting.”

According to Walker, the boy’s father was nearby but had briefly left the barbershop after his son got a haircut to grab money from his car. After hearing gunshots, the father returned and discovered the shooting scene. He ran back to his vehicle in order to tail the medical unit to the hospital, but struck another car while en route, Walker said.

Walker said the father explained his situation, and the motorist transported him the rest of the way to the hospital.

“Sometimes, something positive comes out of a very difficult situation,” he said.

Walker urged the shooter to turn himself in, and members of the public to report any useful information regarding the incident to 215-686-TIPS.