Fourth of July celebrations made a triumphant return Sunday to the city where America began — to thunderous applause from concertgoers liberated after a year spent isolated in their homes by the pandemic.

Philadelphians marked the holiday during the day with cookouts across the city, their thick smoke mingling with the astringent scent of sunscreen. Children played and laughed, and adults joined in, reveling in the freedom to be together in holiday celebration.

Closer to sundown, many flocked to the Mann Center, where Wawa and the city partnered to host the annual Welcome America festival.

Hundreds of families turned out for the free event, some to see performances by national recording artists Flo Rida and Bebe Rexha, others to reserve prime seats for the fireworks display, and all eager to spend time outside.

Among the crowd were four generations of the Dandridge family, who drove over from Nicetown to ring in Independence Day.

“It’s the first time we’re all really out, together in a social setting,” Carl Dandrige said as his granddaughter, Maxcene kept a close eye on his great-granddaughter, Millie.

“We got rained on, but we stuck it out,” he said. “There was no way we were leaving.”

Within the stands of the Mann there was much chatter about Cam Anthony, the Philadelphia native who recently won NBC’s singing competition “The Voice.”

Johnny Moore, of West Philly, was looking forward to Anthony’s performance in particular, beaming with hometown pride.

“I’m happy to see his success, and just happy to be here,” Moore said. “It’s good to be here, because a lot of us didn’t make it through last year.”

The pandemic, or rather the relief at a return to normalcy amid soaring vaccination rates, was on many attendees’ minds.

Sophia Thai called the concert, and the promise of a summer beyond it filled with time spent among friends, as a “literal breath of fresh air.”

“We’re finally getting outside, finally seeing people,” Thai, of Marlton, said. “It’s what we all needed.”

Abby Sloan said it was certainly what she needed. She traded Chicago for Bensalem in 2019, eager to learn more about her new home and brush up on her history of the American Revolution in the city where so many key events occurred.

Instead, she spent most of the next year inside her apartment. She viewed last year’s fireworks from her deck, but her spot this year at the Mann, stretched out amid a picnic spread of cheese and wine overlooking the Philadelphia skyline, was an major improvement.

“I love the CDC and I love [Dr. Anthony] Fauci,” Sloan said. “It’s like the world is alive again.”

But the highlight of the event, for many, was the fireworks display to capped the evening’s festivities, planned to explode over the Benjamin Franklin Parkway in a colorful display of light across the night sky.

Sarah and Zane Gregory made the drive up to the city from Anne Arundel County, Md. just for that: the display, they said, was included on a list of the best fireworks shows on the East Coast.

“There’s nothing better than that on a day like this,” Zane Gregory said. “It’s the perfect way to wrap everything up.”