Morris, who left Fox News in 2017 and had previously been an anchor on Fox29, is accused in several lawsuits of using his investing podcast and website to convince people to invest in rehabbed properties in cities that include Indianapolis, Detroit, and Jacksonville, Fla. While Morris promised that he and his associates would secure tenants and mail new owners monthly rent checks, investors claim the properties were in bad shape, forcing some to sell the properties at a loss or pay code violations.