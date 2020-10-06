A former Bucks County teacher pleaded guilty Tuesday to indecent exposure and invasion of privacy after admitting to taking up-skirt photos of his students and lewd photos of himself in his classroom.
Francis Reppert, 27, of Quakertown, entered the plea in Doylestown. His sentencing was deferred for 90 days.
County detectives arrested Reppert in January after they discovered up-skirt photos of his female students at Palisades High School that he had taken with his iPad, according to the affidavit of probable cause for his arrest. On the device, the affidavit says, investigators also found photos of Reppert exposing himself in his classroom and writing on a whiteboard an apparent reference to an online pornographic forum.
The district suspended Reppert last October, when a victim contacted police, according to investigators. Two months later, the district fired Reppert, a math teacher who also coached boys' and girls' tennis at the school in Kintnersville.
His actions were discovered when one of his male students informed a female classmate that he believed Reppert was taking “inappropriate pictures of her underneath the desk,” the affidavit says.
The girl later obtained video that showed Reppert using his personal iPad to “zoom in on her legs” while she was wearing a skirt in his classroom, the affidavit says.
When confronted, Reppert confessed to taking the photos, according to the affidavit. During a search of his electronic devices, detectives found photos of Reppert naked in his classroom.
Reppert’s plea Tuesday is the second time this year that a former teacher from Palisades has admitted to criminal sexual conduct involving students.
In January, Christian Willman, 41, pleaded guilty to sexual assault and corruption of minors for having sexual relationships with some of his female students at both Palisades High School and another school in Lehigh County.
Willman is serving a six-to-12-year sentence in state prison for those offenses.