Reppert, 26, of Quakertown, faces criminal charges after police discovered upskirt photos of his female students that he had taken with his iPad, according to the affidavit filed in his arrest. On the device, the affidavit says, investigators also found photos of Reppert exposing himself in his classroom and writing “r/teachersgonewild” on a white board, an apparent reference to a pornographic forum on the website Reddit/