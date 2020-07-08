Two men, now in their 30s, told investigators Trauger groped them as they changed into their altar boy vestments before of Mass at St. Michael the Archangel Parish in Tullytown. The small community church was Trauger’s final assignment before he was named as an abuser in a sweeping grand jury report detailing decades of child abuse by priests in the Archdiocese of Philadelphia and a massive cover-up by church officials.