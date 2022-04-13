At least 10 people were shot and 13 others needed medical attention when a gunman in a gas mask and construction vest set off smoke grenades and opened fire in a rush-hour subway train in Brooklyn Tuesday morning.

The New York Police Department announced Tuesday that they were searching for Frank R. James — at the time a person of interest who was later upgraded to a suspect, according to New York City Mayor Eric Adams.

New York police said James had addresses in Philadelphia and Wisconsin, and rented a U-Haul van linked to the subway shooting from a rental location in Philadelphia.

What happened?

New York police said 10 people were shot and 13 others required medical attention after a gunman fired 33 shots and discharged smoke canisters on a Manhattan-bound train just before 8:30 a.m. Tuesday .

Police recovered a semiautomatic handgun at the scene, as well as three extended magazines, a hatchet, fireworks, and gasoline.

New York Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said that the attack was not being investigated as terrorism but that she was “not ruling out anything.”

What is the connection to Philadelphia?

The New York Post reported that detectives had found a credit card at the scene that they suspected belonged to the shooter, and one of the charges on the card was for a U-Haul rental out of Philadelphia. The New York Police Department said a U-Haul key found at the scene of the shooting led to the discovery of the van in Brooklyn, and identified James as the renter of the van.

Televised images of the U-Haul van showed lettering on the side that said “Allegheny West Moving and Storage,” which has an address on Hunting Park Avenue in the Nicetown section of Philadelphia, and a phone number with a local area code.

In a video posted on YouTube on March 20, James laid out his plan to pack up his apartment in Milwaukee and drive a rented U-Haul to Philadelphia. James said he had rented a place to stay in the city.

In the video, James said he had dropped off the U-Haul rental van in Newark and had found a place to stay just outside Philadelphia.

Who is Frank R. James?

James, 62, was identified as the renter of the van by the NYPD. James has addresses in Philadelphia and Wisconsin and — after initially being identified as a person of interest — was being sought as a suspect in the shooting.

The NYPD released two images of James, including one that appears to come from a YouTube channel featuring numerous rants, especially about race and violence. In one video, it appears that James is criticizing Adams for recent policies regarding public safety in the subways.

In a 2019 video, he recalls living in Philadelphia around 2007 and 2008. “I like that city, and I can’t explain to you why,” he says.

What was the motive of the Brooklyn shooting?

As of Wednesday, the shooter’s motive was unknown.

Has Frank R. James been arrested?

He has not been arrested. It was unknown where James is.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.