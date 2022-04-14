In the days before Tuesday’s Brooklyn shooting rampage that left 10 people shot and 19 others injured, the alleged shooter traveled back and forth between New York City and a Philadelphia apartment and storage unit, where he had a cache of weapons and ammunition, court records show.

Frank James, 62, the man accused of firing 33 shots in a subway train, had rented both a storage unit and a van that he used to travel to New York from a Philadelphia U-Haul facility, as well as an apartment in the city, the criminal complaint shows.

A discarded receipt found on the subway platform where the shooting occurred led law enforcement officials to the storage facility in Philadelphia. Inside the unit, investigators found 9mm ammunition, a threaded 9mm pistol barrel that allows for a silencer or suppressor to be attached, targets, and .223 caliber ammunition that is used with an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle.

Agents also searched the Philadelphia apartment he had rented, where the complaint says they found more weapons and ammunition — an empty magazine for a Glock handgun, a stun gun, a high-capacity rifle magazine, and a blue smoke canister.

The amount of ammunition found, particularly ammunition used with an AR-15, pointed to James having access to additional firearms and led to a federal agent requesting a no-knock warrant because of the danger James potentially posed.

From March 28 to April 10, James had taken around 21 Lyft rides to and from a Philadelphia apartment he had rented. According to the management company, James had rented the apartment for 15 days, starting March 28 and ending April 12, the day of the shooting.

According to the complaint, James had taken a Lyft ride to the storage unit at 6:17 p.m. Monday.

Police recovered a semiautomatic handgun at the scene of the shooting, as well as three extended magazines, a hatchet, fireworks, and gasoline. At a Wednesday afternoon briefing, John Devito, the ATF special agent in charge of the New York field division, said that the gun James allegedly used in the shooting was 16 years old and James had been purchased it legally in Ohio in 2011.

Despite some reports, the FBI had not been investigating James prior to the shooting, said Michael J. Driscoll, the assistant director in charge of the F.B.I.’s New York office. James had ties to Wisconsin, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey, and had three arrests in New Jersey for charges including trespassing, larceny, and disorderly conduct, officials said Wednesday.

The FBI Philadelphia field office did not immediately respond to an email inquiry.

James was arrested in the East Village section of New York on Wednesday afternoon, after a Crimestoppers tip notified police.

It was later reported that James himself had called police to turn himself in. He was taken into custody without incident.