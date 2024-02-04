Fight at Franklin Towne Charter High School leaves one teen injured

A fight outside Franklin Towne Charter High School Friday afternoon left one teenager injured, according to the school and media reports.

The high school, located near the Bridesburg neighborhood, released a statement confirming that an altercation took place after school was dismissed. Several students assaulted a 16-year-old, according to media reports. By the time school officials and security personnel arrived at the scene, most of the people involved had left, the school’s statement said.

The victim was transported by medics to a hospital to receive treatment for reported bruises, cuts and a concussion. The victim was not a student of the school, Franklin Towne Charter said. No other injuries were reported.

The school said it is cooperating with police to ensure a “comprehensive response” to the fight.

“Steps are being taken in accordance with our code of conduct to address the behavior of any students involved,” the school’s statement said. “We understand the concern this situation has caused our community and appreciate the support of our families and local authorities in ensuring our school remains a safe environment for education.”