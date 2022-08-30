If your household has yet to order a third shipment of free COVID-19 tests from the federal government, you have until Friday to do so.

That’s when the program will be suspended, according to the test ordering website.

“Congress hasn’t provided additional funding to replenish the nation’s stockpile of tests,” reads a new banner on COVID.gov.

A White House official on Sunday told NBC News and CNN that the Biden administration has watched the stockpile of at-home tests decrease and wants to ensure enough are on hand if there is a fall surge.

Those who order in the third round will get eight at-home rapid antigen tests for no cost and with free shipping.

The federal government’s free testing program began in January, as the omicron surge sickened a record number of people and it was nearly impossible to find at-home tests or convenient PCR test appointments.

Initially, every residence in the country could order four tests. Households became eligible for a second round of four free tests in March. The latest round has been offered since May.

It was unclear Tuesday if and when the testing program could be reinstated.

If your household hasn’t yet ordered a third round of tests, you can do so at covid.gov/tests. Click on the blue “Order free at-home tests” button. Fill out the form with your name and shipping address, and then click “Check out now” on the right.

Philadelphia was classified as medium risk for COVID exposure as of Monday, with the new case rate having remained steady over the last two weeks. However, with the expanded availability and use of at-home tests, experts say official data now capture only a fraction of the true number of infections at a given time.