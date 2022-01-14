Americans will be able to begin ordering rapid COVID-19 tests to their homes free of charge starting January 19 from the federal government.

Starting Wednesday, Jan. 19, you can order a test from COVIDTests.gov, which the federal government will send out at no cost — including no shipping fees. A half billion tests will be available for order at first, with an additional 500 million on order.

To distribute the tests, the Biden Administration will partner with the United States Postal Service. Postal workers at 43 facilities around the country — including in Philadelphia, Harrisburg, and Pittsburgh — will build and label millions of the testing kits for mail delivery.

The USPS could deliver around 2 million kits a day, Andy Kubat, president of the Lehigh Valley area American Postal Workers Union recently told the Inquirer. Locally, the tests will be stored, built, and shipped from a 120,000-square foot warehouse in Delaware County.

But while the program is launching soon, there are some limitations, and delivery likely won’t be instant. Here is what you need to know.

Where can I request free tests?

Starting on Jan. 19, you can go to COVIDTests.gov and request free tests. The website is currently active, but is not yet accepting orders.

It is not yet clear what information you will need to provide in order to receive the tests, but you won’t need to provide any credit card information.

If you don’t have internet access, or those who need additional support to get tests, there will be a free call line accepting phone-in orders for tests. The number for the call line was not included in the White House’s statement on the program’s launch.

How many tests can I get?

Each residential address is limited to four free tests from the program in order to “ensure broad access,” the White House said.

Your order will be prioritized if you’re in a “households experiencing the highest social vulnerability and in communities that have experienced a disproportionate share of COVID-19 cases and deaths.” The administration also plans to work with national and local organizations that serve high-risk communities to help those community members request tests.

How long will it take to get them?

You should get it in 8-15 days in the Philly area. Once you request tests, they will ship in 7 to 12 days. Orders in the continental United States will ship via USPS’s First Class Package Service, the shipping times for which typically run 1-3 days. Orders going to Alaska, Hawaii, and other non-continental addresses will ship via Priority Mail.

Are there other ways to get free tests?

Yes.

If you have private insurance, the Biden Administration is requiring that at-home COVID-19 tests are covered starting on Jan. 15. That means you can be reimbursed for up to eight at-home tests per month, or have your insurance cover the costs up front. So, a family of four, for example, could be covered for up to 32 tests monthly. You will not need an order from a health-care provider, the Inquirer previously reported. You also won’t have to pay any deductibles, co-payments, or coinsurance, according to a statement from the Health and Human Services Department.

If you don’t have insurance, Biden said that there are more than 20,000 free testing sites around the country.

In Philadelphia, the city maintains a map of dozens of testing sites, and also keeps a list of pop-up testing events from organizations including the health department, the Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium, and Philadelphia FIGHT.

You may also be able to find a testing location near you on the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services website, which has a map of testing sites by state.