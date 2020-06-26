Black employees of the Free Library of Philadelphia have sent an open letter to management complaining that they are paid less than white colleagues, are subjected to routine racism, and are being asked to return to work Monday without a plan to keep them safe from the coronavirus.
“We have determined that racial discrimination and disregard for black safety, success, prosperity, and life at the Free Library will no longer be tolerated,” wrote the employees, who signed the letter as the Concerned Black Workers of The Free Library of Philadelphia.
Siobhan Reardon, the Free Library president and director, did not respond to an Inquirer request for comment submitted to a city spokesperson.
Employees who wrote the letter said Friday that they also had not heard from Reardon or anyone else on her staff. The letter was distributed Thursday.
Mieka Moody, a library supervisor who has been with the system since 1999, said Reardon included a pro-Black Lives Matter message in a recent newsletter e-mailed to all library members. Hopefully, Reardon will be as supportive of her Black employees, Moody said.
“In the times that we’re living in, a lot of these sound bites are, ‘Black Lives Matter.' But a lot of Black people are not experiencing that, or feeling that we matter,” Moody said. “It feels like we don’t matter, that we can be paid less and do most of the work. So, I hope through this that our demands are met.”
Grievances from Blacks, and employees of other races who work for the city’s library system, are not new. In a 2018 online survey of employees, 86% of respondents said they had experienced and observed bias in the workplace. And almost 83% said they had experienced racism, homophobia, transphobia, xenophobia, Islamophobia, anti-Semitism, or another microaggression.
The Free Library system has 54 branches. Last year, it had just over 800 employees, 460 of them librarians. In the workforce, 391 employees were Black; 351 white; 27 Asian; 24 Hispanic or Latino; and six were biracial.
But since the coronavirus shutdown, which began in March, 207 library employees were laid off, the largest cut in any city department. Many of them were Black employees who had worked in lower paying jobs, according to the employees who wrote the letter.
They said 103 of the laid off employees are Black; 61 are white; 15 are Asian; 9 are Hispanic or Latino. The remainder are of other races.
The letter said Black library staffers are largely relegated to nonprofessional positions, including as custodians, municipal guards, and library assistants. As a result they earn $7,533 less than the median salary in the library system, while whites earn $12,012 more than the median.
“We just don’t get paid enough,” said Natalie Walker, a digital resource specialist at a North Philadelphia branch. “I’ve been working there 15 years and I consider myself to be a very important front line worker, and there’s no room for advancement and I barely bring home enough money to take care of myself.”
Walker said she enjoys teaching computer classes and helping library patrons find what they’re looking for, but does not like how she is treated.
“Basically, I fall at the bottom of the totem pole,” she said. “Sometimes I don’t even get a lunch break because so many people come in. I get chosen a lot to come up with all these different ideas, but I don’t get credit for them.”
Before being required to return to work Monday, the Black employees said they want a commitment to protecting their lives; a formal and transparent investigation of their concerns about workplace safety; accommodations for Black staff whose library work makes them susceptible to racial violence; and the same opportunities to work from home as white staff enjoy.
They also said those who work in management, executive, and specialty positions should be redeployed to cover shortages due to the pandemic and the layoff of seasonal employees, most of whom are black.
“We cannot return to business as usual and must find different and better ways to serve the public while keeping our staff and patrons safe,” the Black employees wrote.