11 movies you can watch for free at your local Philly park
Parks and Recreation "Outdoor movie nights" are back, here is where to watch 11 movies for free:
Nothing screams summer nights more than a movie that begins at dusk and ends under the stars. Between July 7 and September 8, check out your local park for free movie screenings.
On Friday, Parks and Recreation inaugurated their annual “Outdoor movie nights.” Toy Story opened the season, screening at Thomas Mitchell Playground. Films such as Encanto, The Land Before Time, and Labyrinth will have screenings on a set schedule. Don’t forget to bring a chair or a blanket!
The free, family-friendly screenings begin between 8 to 8:45 p.m. and can be canceled due to bad weather:
Movie
Toy Story
Date
7/7
Location
Thomas Mitchell Playground (3694 Chesterfield Rd.)
Start Time (approximate)
8:46 PM
Movie
Free Willy
Date
7/14
Start Time (approximate)
8:43 PM
Movie
Ralph Breaks The Internet
Date
7/26
Location
Micheal Palmer Playground (3035 Comly Rd.)
Start Time (approximate)
8:35 PM
Movie
Encanto
Date
7/28
Start Time (approximate)
8:33 PM
Movie
The Incredibles
Date
8/2
Location
Lonnie Cohen (Hillside) Recreation Center (201 Fountain St.)
Start Time (approximate)
8:28 PM
Movie
Sing
Date
8/18
Location
Pelbano Playground (8101 Bustleton Ave.)
Start Time (approximate)
8:08 PM
Movie
Ralph Breaks The Internet
Date
8/25
Location
Thomas Mitchell Playground (3694 Chesterfield Rd)
Start Time (approximate)
7:58 PM
Movie
The Land Before Time
Date
8/30
Start Time (approximate)
7:50 PM
Movie
Super Mario Bros
Date
9/1
Location
Happy Hollow Playground (4800 Wayne Ave.)
Start Time (approximate)
7:47 PM
Movie
Sing
Date
9/6
Location
Southwark School (1835 S. 9th St.)
Start Time (approximate)
7:39 PM
Movie
Labyrinth
Date
9/8
Location
Shot Tower Recreation Center (600-44 Lombard St.)
Start Time (approximate)
7:36 PM