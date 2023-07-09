11 movies you can watch for free at your local Philly park

Nothing screams summer nights more than a movie that begins at dusk and ends under the stars. Between July 7 and September 8, check out your local park for free movie screenings.

On Friday, Parks and Recreation inaugurated their annual “Outdoor movie nights.” Toy Story opened the season, screening at Thomas Mitchell Playground. Films such as Encanto, The Land Before Time, and Labyrinth will have screenings on a set schedule. Don’t forget to bring a chair or a blanket!

The free, family-friendly screenings begin between 8 to 8:45 p.m. and can be canceled due to bad weather: