FreshDirect, the online grocer based in New York, has announced it is leaving the Philadelphia market after a decade of serving the city.

The company, in an undated August blog post, said it will be leaving Philadelphia and Washington, D.C., to focus on its home markets around New York City.

Grocery and other food delivery services surged in popularity during the pandemic, and many services remain popular.

Local customers on Tuesday took to social media to lament the news.

“So incredibly disappointed @FreshDirect will no longer service Philadelphia area,” said one Twitter user, which prompted a reply from the company.

”So sorry to be leaving the Philadelphia area,” the company posted in response, referring customers to its blog post.

In the blog post, the company said the last day to place an order for delivery in Philadelphia is Sept. 2, with some neighborhoods ending as early as Monday. The final deliveries will be made on Sept. 3, the company said.

The blog post contains other details for customers about the exit.

To much fanfare, FreshDirect began to serve Philadelphia in 2012.