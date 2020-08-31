Like the COVID-delayed Friends special that was first announced in February, and still hasn’t happened, the Fresh Prince reunion is a gimmick designed to promote a streaming library of reruns. HBO Max has exclusive streaming rights to all 148 episodes of the show, which ran for six seasons. It launched Smith’s acting career, with the Grammy-winning rapper starring as a teen from West Philly sent to live with rich relatives in California. (”I got in one little fight and my mom got scared and said, ’You’re moving with your auntie and your uncle in Bel-Air.”)